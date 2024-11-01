Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has blasted an elite New York City private school for letting students stay home if they feel “too emotionally distressed” to attend class after the election. The Ethical Culture Fieldston School will not assign homework on Election Day, and excused absences are allowed on Wednesday or whatever day the results are announced, The New York Times reported. The school, which has three campuses and costs more than $65,500 per year to attend, will also make psychologists available to students throughout the week. It’s likely to be a “high-stakes and emotional time” regardless of who wins, the school told parents. Seinfeld’s two sons attended Fieldston, though he told the Times that his family couldn’t stand decisions like the Election Day leniency. His younger son transferred in eighth grade. “This is why the kids hated it,” he said. “What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money.”