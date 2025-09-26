‘Seinfeld’ Star Returns to Stage Almost 20 Years After Racism Scandal

Seinfeld star Michael Richards has returned to the stage nearly 20 years after being caught on camera using an extreme racial slur against a heckler. The comedian kicked off his tour, Michael Richards: An Evening of Conversations, Questions and Answers, on Wednesday at California’s Ventura Music Hall. The 76-year-old addressed the shocking incident that led to him taking an extended career hiatus. Calling himself a “very naughty, naughty man,” he recalled being interrupted by a heckler during his comedy act in 2006. “I really took it in the wrong way. It went really bad, and I said some awful things.” Richards said he was playing “this idiot” character “who’s a racist” when things got “very loosey-goosey.” He added, “That goose got me into some trouble.” Richards has made minimal appearances since the scandal, aside from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld’s web series Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee in 2012, where he discussed still being haunted by the racism claims that led to his retirement from stand-up. He said, “I spent a lot of time each morning in the Santa Monica mountains. I needed the sun... I felt that the order of nature supported me in gathering a kind of order within myself.” He released his memoir Entrances and Exits last year.