'Seinfeld's' Newman Says Dramatic Weight Loss Hurt His Career

Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 1:51PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 1:18PM EST 
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Wayne Knight speaks on stage during a panel at FAN EXPO Chicago 2024 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 18, 2024 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight told TMZ that since he’s lost over 100 pounds, his acting career has taken a nose dive. The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s nemesis Newman, explained, “It takes time for people to accept you as you are and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat.” He’s not letting it get him down, however, adding, “You just have to accept the fact that you can’t sell something that you’re not.” As for how he lost the weight, Knight said he tried “everything that anyone could ever try from therapy to drugs to surgery to radiation to being taken by aliens.” One of the things finally worked, Knight said, though he “doesn’t know” which one. “I lose 10, I gain 50, I lose 100, I gain 12,” he said of his weight loss journey. From his role in 1993’s Jurassic Park to now, he’s lost “about 110 pounds.” Though it’s affected his career in a “bad way,” he said, he still has faith that Hollywood will “give an old skinny guy a shot.”

Trump Team Scoops Michael Wolff's New Book
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.20.24 1:48PM EST 
Michael Wolff on the NBC News morning show Today.
Michael Wolff on the NBC News morning show Today. Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s camp on issued a blanket rebuke of all inquiries made by author Michael Wolff, incidentally revealing that the writer was working on a new book about the incoming president. In a Wednesday statement, the team said the “disgraced” author reached out to a number of administration officials for his next work of “fiction.” They added, “He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened.” In a preemptive strike against his next project, the camp said it has decided “not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes.” Wolff has not officially announced the subject of his next book, but there have been clues. In an interview with the Daily Beast, he shared that he has more than 100 hours of recorded conversation with the late Jeffrey Epstein, with the convicted sex offender mentioning Trump in several excerpts of the recordings. The Beast has reached out to Wolff for comment.

Updated 11.04.24 2:45PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:00AM EST 
Cycling Frog THC seltzer arranged on a table surrounded turkey, garland, and potatoes.
Cycling Frog/Cycling Frog

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, "I'm 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I've been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!"

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It's a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Black currant is Cycling Frog's star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it's an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Lara Trump Follows Ivanka in Hawking Her Own Clothing Line
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 11.20.24 10:55AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 10:42AM EST 
Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

For those worried that there just isn’t enough Trump-branded merch on the market, fear not: Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line. “The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” the president-elect’s daughter-in-law wrote in a promotional Instagram post Tuesday. She added that the brand will support “American workers and factories” as the clothes will be “handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most.” Lara, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, isn’t the first family member to launch their own line of clothing. Ivanka Trump had her own namesake fashion brand, but announced in 2018 that she would be shutting it down to focus on her work in Washington as part of her father’s first administration. Lara, on the other hand, appears to be starting her fashion brand as she’s being seriously discussed as a potential replacement for Marco Rubio—who Trump has tapped as his secretary of state—in the United States Senate.

Trump Team Shopping for Potential Pete Hegseth Replacements: Report
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.19.24 11:16PM EST 
Pete Hegseth
Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of Defense. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team are reportedly preparing a list of alternative candidates for Secretary of Defense in case Trump decides to drop Pete Hegseth, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday, citing two anonymous insiders. Trump’s inner circle are reportedly frustrated with Hegseth after allegations of sexual assault came to light just days after his nomination was announced. Despite the report, Trump has given no indication he intends to withdraw Hegseth’s nomination. “People are upset about the distraction,” one of the sources told the magazine. “The general feeling is Pete hasn’t been honest.” Police in Monterey, California confirmed that Hegseth was investigated for an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, and the Fox News host was not charged after the 2017 incident. It’s not the first time officials on the transition team have expressed doubt over the nominee. Another source told The Washington Post on Friday that Hegseth “hadn’t been properly vetted” and they were worried more things could come to light in the future.

Published 11.19.24 2:13PM EST 
A person holding MysteryVibe's Tenuto Mini Vibrator on a bed with white bed sheets.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun and spicy way to add more excitement to the bedroom. However, most are designed for solo pleasure—which is a lot less exciting.MysteryVibe solved this issue with its Tenuto 2 vibrator. Now, MysteryVibe has improved its design and effectiveness in the new Tenuto Mini.

The secret to the Tenuto Mini is the three robust motors that deliver powerful vibrations on key erogenous zones at the head or base of the penis. It's made with a water-resistant and flexible silicone that fits most penis sizes, soft or hard. The vibrations stimulate the penis to increase blood flow and arousal for harder erections.

However, that's not all this small-yet-mighty vibrator can do. The Tenuto Mini keeps men harder longer. Slide the vibrator down to the base of the penis to gently constrict blood flow, extending performance and pleasure. Plus, those powerful motors don't forget the clit exists, stimulating it as well for mind-blowing pleasure.

Everything can be controlled via buttons on the vibrator itself or Bluetooth with the free companion app—opening up a whole new avenue of pleasure and play. With the app, you or your partner can explore and control 16 different vibrational intensity levels, fine-tuning the vibrator to both of your likings. Once you nailed it, save the vibration patterns for quick access for the next time. The only limitation is your imagination. Worried about privacy? MysteryVibe thought of that. The packaging is discreet and—as a bonus—the shipping is free.

Laken Riley's Migrant Killer Learns Fate After Guilty Verdict
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.20.24 2:17PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:41PM EST 
Supporters of former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump hold images of Laken Riley before he speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. Riley, a nursing student, has become the face of immigration reform after her murder allegedly by an illegal immigrant on February 22, 2024.
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

The illegal immigrant accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jose Ibarra, 26, on Wednesday was convicted on a range of charges, including three felony counts of murder, for attacking 22-year-old Riley as she was on a jog on the University of Georgia’s campus, the New York Post reported. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Riley’s case became a flashpoint for the national debate on immigration during the presidential race; Ibarra entered the country illegally from Venezuela in 2022 and was allowed to stay while he pursued his immigration case. Republicans, including Donald Trump, have blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies for Riley’s death. Riley was found dead Feb. 22 on the Athens campus after not returning from a run. Prosecutor Sheila Ross said Ibarra randomly attacked Riley, intended to rape her and then killed her during a prolonged struggle. Judge Patrick Haggard delivered the verdict since Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial.

Somber Harry Styles and One Direction Bandmates Gather for Liam Payne's Funeral
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 12:37PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:26PM EST 
Harry Styles at Liam Payne's funeral
Justin Tallis/Getty

All four surviving members of the former boyband One Direction gathered in Wolverhampton on Wednesday for the funeral of their bandmate Liam Payne, who died in Argentina last month after falling from his hotel balcony. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were all in attendance, reportedly the first time all of them were in the same place since the band’s final concert in 2015. After Payne’s death, the four singers issued a joint statement saying they were “completely devastated” by “the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” They did not attend as a group but arrived separately, Styles with comedian James Corden, Horan with his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, and Malik and Tomlinson apparently alone. Other celebrities in attendance included Simon Cowell, the music producer who put One Direction together.

Comcast to Cut MSNBC Loose in Massive Overhaul
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.20.24 3:16AM EST 
Published 11.19.24 8:22PM EST 
Comcast
Comcast SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Comcast is set to spin off its NBCUniversal cable and entertainment networks like MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. An announcement of the spin-off of those assets, which generated $7 billion in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, is expected Wednesday. The spin-off, which may take about a year, wouldn’t include NBC News, Bravo, or the Peacock streaming service. Several leadership changes will follow. Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s media group, will be chief executive of the new publicly traded company, according to the Journal. CFO Anand Kini will have the same role there, and CCO Donna Langley will become chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios. Comcast, which acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, earlier this year opted not to explore a merger with Paramount. Comcast said last month that it was looking into making a spin-off of assets.

Mom of Slain 'Rust' Cinematographer Skips Premiere
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.20.24 1:50PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 11:27AM EST 
Rachel Mason attend the world premiere screening of the movie Rust at the Camerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on November 20. Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film in 2021.
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The mother of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins did not attend the premiere of the film because of Alec Baldwin’s “refusal to take responsibility” for the death of her daughter. Rust premiered Wednesday at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, three years after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. “Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” Solovey said in a statement to Deadline. “Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of “Rust,” especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.” Hutchins’ father and sister also skipped the premiere. The family is represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred. Baldwin, who was cleared of a manslaughter charge in July, did not attend. The film’s armorer, Hannah Reed-Gutierrez, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date. Melina Spadone, a representative for Rust Movie Productions, told the Daily Beast that suggestions anyone was profiting off Hutchins’ death was “disappointing.” “The decision to complete ‘Rust’ was made with the full support of Halyna’s family. The Camerimage festival celebrates the artistry of cinematographers; it is not a festival for buyers. None of the producers of Rust stand to benefit financially from the film,” she said.

Published 11.20.24 12:00AM EST 
Man using Adobe Photoshop on a desktop in a well-lit office. He has a camera and lamp beside him.
Gorodenkoff, Adobe Stock

Are you an amateur photographer, a curious learner, or a budding entrepreneur? Adobe Creative Cloud can take your photos, skills, or business to the next level. This premium suite encompasses over 20 Adobe apps. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 a month. For Black Friday, Adobe is lowering the cost of a year's subscription to just $29.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Lightroom are great for quickly editing photos–color adjustments, precise cropping, and removing unwanted background elements with generative AI. Use Photoshop and Illustrator to create gorgeous images and rich graphics for use online or in print. In addition to the apps, members also get access to over one million stock images, tens of thousands of fonts, and in-app tutorials to take their skills from novice to expert. Hurry, because this deal will expire on Friday (11/29). Jump in and let your imagination run wild today!

'Bachelor' Star Shuts Down Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 6:30PM EST 
Maria Georgas
Maria Georgas Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/WireImage

The Bachelor star Maria Georgas dispelled a pair of rumors Tuesday when she denied that she had split up with—or ever dated—comedian Pete Davidson. She also threw cold water on reports that The King of Staten Island star is currently in rehab. “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” Georgas wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday. “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” the reality star continued. The Sun first reported Monday that Davidson had checked into a rehab in Florida following a split with Georgas. The reality star appeared on Joey Grazeidei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Along with an anonymous insider source, The Sun pointed to Georgas’ comments on Davidson’s sister’s Instagram as evidence of their romance, which they claimed lasted a few months. “Can’t believe this s--- it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health,” Georgas added on Instagram. “He’s literally home.”

Rafael Nadal in Tears After Playing Last Tournament of His Career
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.20.24 3:18AM EST 
Published 11.19.24 8:10PM EST 
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain.
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain. Juan Medina/Juan Medina/Reuters

Rafael Nadal was visibly emotional and had tears in his eyes as he bid farewell to the world of professional tennis on Tuesday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was given a standing ovation after his 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp, and the crowd chanted his name in unison as they marked the end of his last tournament. “The way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person from a small village in Majorca where I had the luck to have my uncle as a tennis coach,” Nadal told the crowd during a special presentation. “I had a great family who supported me in every moment. I was a kid who followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. At the end of the day, a lot of people try their best every single day, but I’m very lucky to have the life I have to live because of tennis,” he added.

