A Slew of Classic (and Modern) Converse Sneakers and Shoes Are Just $30 Right Now
It may not be sneaker weather outside, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up the opportunity to stock up on classic Converse. Right now, the brand is marking down over 85 styles to $30 with the code DEC30. That includes bold colors of the classic high-top, interesting chunky styles, and even some slip-ons. My first recommendation is to grab the Leather Converse Lucky Star. These are inspired by the classic Lucky Star style that was launched in 1969, but these are done in leather. Or opt for the Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color High Top in Hyper Royal, a bold purple. The classic Chuck Taylor is a go-to of mine, to the point where I have worn through two pairs in previous years. At $30, these are the shoes that you can stash in your closet when you just need a pair of sneakers to throw on. Grab some while they’re on sale.
