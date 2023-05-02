Woman Arrested for Dousing Matt Gaetz With Drink at Florida Food Festival
SUPER SOAKER
A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a glass of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and swearing at the far-right legislator during a food and wine festival, the Walton County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. Selena Chambers, 41, was arrested at the event on Saturday and hit with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of battery on an elected official, a felony. She was booked and released the following day on $1,000 bail. Gaetz told cops he wanted to press charges against Chambers, according to a police incident report reviewed by the Pensacola News Journal. In 2019, Pensacola resident Amanda Kondrat’yev was sentenced to 15 days behind bars for throwing a drink at Gaetz as he left a local restaurant. In that case, Gaetz asked the judge to sentence Kondrat’yev to jail time, arguing probation would be too lenient.