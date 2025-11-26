Selena Gomez’s Mother-in-Law Survives Terrifying Break-in

The mother-in-law of Selena Gomez was forced to hide in her own bathroom when thugs broke into her home, according to numerous reports. Police responded to a call at Sandra Beth Levin’s home in Studio City, Los Angeles. The mother of 11-time Grammy nominee Benny Blanco fled upstairs and hid in a bathroom when she heard the sound of smashing glass, Fox 11 reports. She poked her head out of the room and saw two masked people in the $3 million home. Los Angeles Police Department received the call at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspects had fled before police arrived. No injuries were reported, but KTLA 5 reports it has not yet become clear if anything was stolen. Blanco, real name Benjamin Levin, and Only Murders in the Building star Gomez tied the knot in Santa Barbara in September. The pair received another Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for their song “Bluest Flame.”