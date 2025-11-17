Selena Quintanilla Autopsy Revealed 30 Years After Her Murder

Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Unveils Details About Complex Relationship With Dad
COMPLICATED CHILDHOOD
Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, actress Greer Grammer, 33, has revealed details about her relationship with her father while responding to nepo baby claims. “I never know how to talk about it except to just like trauma dump, but the biggest misconception about me is that I didn’t know my dad until I was 16,” she said on the Pretty Basic podcast. “I’m technically a nepo baby, people have misconceptions about me when they hear my last name,” the Awkward actress said, explaining that people have a certain image of her life growing up that’s incorrect, as she was mainly raised solo by her mom, Barrie Buckner. “My dad left when I was 4, and then I didn’t meet him again until I was 16,” she said, noting that she technically bumped into him once at a Blockbuster when she was 11, but “ran away” from him. They ended up reconnecting when she was 16 and they bumped into each other again at a Christmas tree lot. “And then he gave me his phone number and we went to lunch the next week and that’s kind of what started our relationship,” she added. After reuniting, Greer Grammer ended up appearing on the reboot of her dad’s hit show Frasier. Representatives for Kelsey Grammer did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.