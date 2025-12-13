Selena Quintanilla’s Father Dead at 86

Police Announce Evidence Testing in Infamous Unsolved Murder Case
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Police say the 1996 murder case of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey remains a “top priority” as they collect new evidence. Investigators have also conducted tests on existing evidence in hopes of finding new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. He added that police have also conducted new interviews and re-interviews. Details on the tests and interviews cannot be released to the public, Redfearn said. On Dec. 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter missing from their Boulder, Colorado home. A ransom note was left inside their home. John Ramsey discovered JonBenét‘s body in the basement hours later. An autopsy determined JonBenét was sexually assaulted, strangled, and her skull was fractured. Police possess unknown DNA that was found under her fingernails and in her underwear. Her parents and her brother were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006. “It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” Redfearn said. Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.