Self-Described Anarchists Smash Windows at Democratic Party’s Portland HQ
‘WE ARE UNGOVERNABLE’
A mob of around 150 self-described anarchists rejected President Joe Biden’s plea for unity in Portland on Wednesday by marching to Oregon’s state Democratic Party headquarters and smashing up the windows. According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s not entirely clear who or what the group represented—they dressed all in black and reportedly carried a sign that simply declared: “We are ungovernable.” Some of the protesters chanted “Black lives matter,” but local leaders of the racial justice movement have publicly distanced themselves from the violent anarchists. One man reportedly spray-painted anti-Biden slogans and anarchist symbols on windows and walls of the Dem HQ. Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said that police “quickly identified several suspects responsible for damage and related criminal activity” and made several arrests.