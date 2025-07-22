Self-Described Fascist Begs for Donations After Claiming Viral Debate Got Him Fired

A man who admitted to being a fascist during a debate claims he’s been fired from his job after sharing his “traditional” right-wing political views, and is now asking for handouts.

The man, who identifies himself as “Connor” in a fundraiser asking for donations but uses the pseudonym Pinesap, was one of “20 far-right conservatives” who debated progressive broadcaster Mehdi Hasan as part of Jubilee’s “Surrounded” series.

During the debate—which has been viewed almost 4 million times on YouTube alone—Connor said he believes in “autocracy” and was asked by Hasan if he’s a fan of the Nazis. “I, frankly, don’t care being called a Nazi at all,” Connor answered.

Mehdi Hasan debated against 20 “far-right conservatives” as part of the Jubilee debate. Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor

Connor, who identified himself as a Catholic, also complained that the Nazis “persecuted the church a little bit.“ Asked about the Nazis’ persecution of Jews specifically, Connor added: “I certainly don’t support anyone’s human dignity being assaulted.”

“There was a little bit of persecution and stuff like that, which is bad,” he added, when Hasan pressed him on Jewish persecution again.

“We may have to rename this show,” Hasan said, “Because you’re a little bit more than a far-right Republican.”

“Hey, what can I say?” Connor replied with a smile. When Hasan suggested Connor could describe himself as a “fascist,” Connor said: “Yeah, I am,” before laughing maniacally and receiving applause from others in the debate.

Connor praised Nazi writer Carl Schmitt during the debate he had with Mehdi Hasan. Screengrab/Jubilee

Connor now claims he was fired for his views and has launched a fundraising page on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site which has faced criticism for hosting extremist causes.

“I’m raising money as an emergency fund and for other expenses while I look for a new job,” the page reads, without providing details of the role or company he was supposedly fired from. “Unfortunately, voicing fully legal traditional right-wing political views results in real consequences. This is cancel culture and political discrimination on full display.”

The page has already blown past its original $15,000 goal, with contributions hitting just under $20,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“We need a white nation! It’s our only future! Vive le Fascisme,” one donor wrote while contributing $88. The number 88 is a coded far-right symbol used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists, which stands for “Heil Hitler” as H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

“We are rising and must look after one another,” another anonymous donor posted while chipping in $15.

Connor discussed getting fired, without naming the company or his job title, during an appearance on the Rift Report podcast on Monday.

“Well, unfortunately, I lost my job as a result. And no one really is to blame for that,” he said of the debate. “It’s just the culture that kind of exists currently surrounding the manner in which you’re canceled for voicing [...] any heterosexual, Christian, sort of moral belief that goes beyond sort of the secularism and the relativism that we’re so used to in our time.”