Self-Described White Nationalist Who Posed at Pelosi’s Desk Arrested for Storming Capitol

The self-described white nationalist who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office—posing for a gleeful photo—during Wednesday’s insurrection has been arrested.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old from Arkansas, has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, NBC News first reported.

Barnett garnered national attention after he posed for a now-iconic photo in Pelosi’s office as a MAGA mob attacked the Capitol building while Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The mid-afternoon siege forced members of the House and Senate to evacuate as rioters flooded the hallways.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” Barnett told The New York Times on Wednesday, before showing off a personalized envelope he stole from Pelosi’s office.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Barnett described himself as a white nationalist. He’d also written on Facebook that he was prepared for a violent death.

On one Facebook account, named “George Reincarnated Patton” after the World War II general, Barnett wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood” and was “not afraid to go out the same way.” The post included a picture of him wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and toting a rifle, per the Post.

“I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” he wrote in a separate post.

So far, prosecutors have filed federal charges in over a dozen criminal cases related to Wednesday’s riots.

The DOJ on Friday concluded there is no evidence that indicates Antifa played any role in the mayhem, despite baseless assertions to the contrary from some conservative media outlets and politicians.

One man, identified Friday as 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman from Alabama, came to the riot prepared for battle, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and almost a dozen Molotov cocktails “ready to go,” federal prosecutors said.

Coffman, who is from Falkville, was picked up by authorities on Wednesday and arrested for having an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

The Justice Department said Friday that while searching Coffman’s red pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol, investigators discovered 11 molotov cocktails filled with gasoline and homemade napalm.

Federal prosecutors also identified other MAGA supporters who have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol, including West Virginia state delegate Derek Evans, who livestreamed the riot.

The Republican freshman lawmaker posted a since-deleted video of himself inside the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. Wearing a helmet, Evans can be heard saying “We’re in baby!” before yelling at others in the mob not to vandalize the building. Several of Evans’ Democratic colleagues have urged him to resign as Republican speaker of the West Virginia House.

In a statement to WVNS, Evans’ lawyer maintains his client will not step down—because he “did nothing wrong” during the Capitol breach. The attorney, John Bryan, claimed Evans works as an “independent journalist” and activist and was not involved in the organization of the event.

“He was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film a historic and dynamic event,” Bryan said in a three-page statement to WVNS. “He engaged in no violence, no rioting, destruction of property and no illegal behavior.”