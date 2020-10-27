CHEAT SHEET
    Self-Identified Racist in Arizona Arrested, Fired for Telling Black YouTuber, 'This Is a No N---er Zone'

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    A man in Arizona who hurled racial slurs at a Black YouTuber filming a video has been arrested and fired. “I’m a racist. I’m a racist,” Paul Ng, formerly a real estate agent with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, says in the video, filmed Friday. “You know what? We’ve had problems here... This is a no n---er zone.” Andre Abram was shooting a video with a friend in the Old Town district of Scottsdale, Arizona when Ng approached and interrupted them, asking why they were on the street, a public space. Abram told the New York Daily News, “It’s hard to explain the feeling inside. It was stomach-churning.” Ng was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. The luxury real estate company said in a statement, “Upon learning of this video, we took immediate action in severing his license, terminating his involvement with us effective immediately and condemning his disgusting behavior.”

