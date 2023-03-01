Self-Proclaimed Vegas ‘King of KKK’ Charged With Hate Crimes
SICKENING
A Las Vegas man who dubbed himself the “king of the KKK” faces several hate-related charges after allegedly verbally attacking a Black family in his car, yelling racial slurs, and threatening to kill Black people in a mass shooting, according to police. That’s on top of apparently leaving a severed goat head in his apartment freezer. Shortly after Hunter Holman, 27, lost his job at a call center in May, he allegedly began making harassing phone calls to the center using racial slurs, police said. In June, police were called after he allegedly used racial slurs and threatened to sexually assault a manager at the center. And in July, he allegedly attacked a Black family he “randomly picked” and almost ran them over, leading a man to stab Holman “to protect his family,” police said. In February Holman was again arrested, this time for threats he allegedly made to shoot up Black people at a fitness center in Little Rock, Arkansas. Police linked his alleged racial offenses and charged him with two counts of misdemeanor hate crimes. He’s set to appear in court on March 30.