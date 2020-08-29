‘Sell It Tonight on eBay’: Trump Gives Emergency Officials His Autograph, Claims It’s Worth $10K

Read it at Twitter
President Trump on Saturday took a moment to hand out autographed photos of himself to emergency officials following a roundtable discussion of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Laura, which bashed Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm earlier this week. He advised the officials to put the autographs up for auction online. “Sell this tonight on eBay. You’ll get $10,000,” he told one attendee. Signing a sheet of paper, he said, “If I put your name down, it loses a lot of value. So sell it tonight on eBay.” The event was part of a tour of Louisiana and Texas to survey damage and hear from state and local leaders about what they need for efforts to recover from the hurricane.