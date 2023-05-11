CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Announces Marriage to Rapper G Flip

    CONGRATS IN ORDER

    Kyndall Cunningham

    Entertainment Reporter

    It’s official! After a year of dating, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian rapper G Flip, whose name is Georgia Claire Flipo, have tied the knot, according to People. Stause announced their nuptials with an Instagram reel on Wednesday, along with her partner’s new single, “Be Your Man.” Love doesn’t always go as planned,” the reality star wrote in a caption. “Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.” Stause confirmed her relationship with the non-binary artist during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion last May. Presumably, Stause and G Flip will appear together in the upcoming season of the Netflix show on May 19.

