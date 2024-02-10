Selma Blair Blasted for Islamophobic Comments
‘MAY THEY MEET THEIR FATE’
Actress Selma Blair reportedly advocated for deporting “terrorist supporting goons” in an Instagram post last week, according to NBC News. The post Blair commented on was a video posted by lawyer Abraham Hamra on Feb. 2, in which he criticized U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib for opposing a bill to prevent those involved in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel from immigrating to the United States. Tlaib, who is Palestinian, said the law was “redundant with already existing federal law,” but Hamra took to social media to call Tlaib a “liar,” “moron,” and “hateful antisemite.” Blair responded to the video in a now-deleted comment. “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds,” she wrote. “They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.” The Council on American–Islamic Relations condemned Blair’s comment on Saturday, and encouraged her to engage in dialogue with the Muslim-American community. “No one is born a bigot, and we should never assume that someone is doomed to remain a bigot,” said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell in a statement.