Student Found Unconscious in School Cafeteria May Have Died From Fentanyl Ingestion
An Alabama high school student died and four others became ill after possibly ingesting something laced with fentanyl Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday. Investigators have ordered an autopsy into the 16-year-old’s death and are seeking blood tests for the other four Selma High School students affected, who ended up in the emergency room, the Dallas County district attorney said. The teen who died was found unresponsive in the cafeteria and rushed to Vaughan Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators aren’t yet sure if the illnesses are linked, and didn’t reveal where or how the students ingested the possible fentanyl. They continue to wait on the results of the tests to determine the cause of death.