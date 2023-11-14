Semi Crashes Into Bus Carrying Ohio Students, Killing at Least Three
DEVASTATING
At least three people died and 15 others were injured after a charter bus carrying high school students and chaperones was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway on Tuesday. According to Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady, the crash took place just before 9 a.m. on I-70, and there were 57 passengers onboard. The cause of the accident remains unknown as of late Tuesday morning, but The Columbus Dispatch reviewed photographs from the scene and said that at least one other passenger vehicle was involved in the crash. The bus appears to be from Pioneer Trails, a family-owned bus business in Millersburg, Ohio. The Associated Press reported that the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio addressed a request for more blood from one local hospital. Derek Varansky, the superintendent for Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, wrote in a Facebook post that they were “getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community.”