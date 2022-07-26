Semi Veers Off Interstate and Smashes Into Home, Killing 8-Month-Old Baby
‘HORRIFIC’
A semi truck veered off a Wisconsin interstate late Monday, slamming through a fence before it crashed into a home and killed an 8-month-old baby inside. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the semi careened off of Interstate 41 before demolishing the house, where the baby boy and his 8-year-old sister were located. Jamie Houchins, who witnessed the tragedy unfold, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the scene was “very horrific.” Houchins said he and two others had helped search for the children amid the wreckage—and they successfully extricated the young girl, but the sheriff’s office said the 8-month-old died at the scene. The semi’s driver, a 63-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Officials, who spent more than 10 hours at the crash site, are continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal incident.