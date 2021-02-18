Sen. Blumenthal Calls on Facebook and Twitter to Combat Anti-Vax Harassment After Daily Beast Report
ANTI ANTI-VAXXERS
In response to reporting from The Daily Beast, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has called on Twitter and Facebook to address a flood of online harassment of pregnant women who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week The Daily Beast highlighted instances of Facebook groups specifically targeting pregnant women with vaccine misinformation, as well as women being shamed for getting the vaccine vaccine. One pregnant woman who posted about getting the vaccine was attacked with comments saying, “enjoy your premie [sic],” and calling her a “fucking psycho.”
The CDC has said the vaccine is “unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant.” In letters shared with The Daily Beast and sent to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday, Blumenthal cited the Beast’s reporting and asked what “enforcement actions” the companies were planning to take against harassment and misinformation of this kind, requesting answers to specific questions before Feb. 28. “Time and again, Facebook and its peers have moved far too slow in responding to the targeted harassment and promotion of destructive conspiracy theories against women and people of color,” Blumenthal wrote.
-- Emily Shugerman contributed reporting