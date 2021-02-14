Sen. Chris Coons Hounded Dems to Drop Witnesses Because ‘People Want to Get Home for Valentine’s Day’

Read it at Politico
Senators gave all the appearances of desperately wanting former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to be over Saturday. Politico reported that Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), in seeming disregard for the momentous consequences of the proceedings, told House impeachment managers near the end of the trial, “The jury is ready to vote. People want to get home for Valentine’s Day.” Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett tweeted that senators had cars waiting for them in the Capitol parking lot to take them to the airport. Despite a last-minute move by Democrats to potentially call witnesses, the trial concluded Saturday afternoon with a Trump acquittal, as was expected.