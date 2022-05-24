Sen. Chris Murphy Rips Do-Nothing Colleagues After Texas School Slaughter
‘WHAT ARE WE DOING?’
“What are we doing?” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) asked in a powerful speech on the Senate floor just after Tuesday’s horrific slaughter of innocents at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest such attack since the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut nearly a decade ago. Murphy continued: “There are more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in a classroom because they think they are going to be next. What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United Staes Senate, why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself into a position of authority, if your answer as this slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing? What are we doing? Why are you here, if not to solve to solve a problem as existential as this? This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country, and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”