Sen. Chuck Grassley, 90, Hospitalized With an Undisclosed Infection
‘IN GOOD SPIRITS’
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the oldest member of Congress, was admitted into an Iowa hospital on Tuesday for an unspecified infection, his office announced in a brief statement. Grassley, 90, is receiving antibiotic fusions and is in “good spirits,” the statement said, adding that he’ll return to work “as soon as possible, following doctors’ orders.” Grassley, who has served in Congress since 1981, has won re-election seven times—most recently in 2022, positioning him to remain in office until at least 2028, when he’d be 94. Grassley’s colleagues began releasing statements in support of him on Tuesday afternoon, with Sen. Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL) writing in a post to X, “Please join Wesley and me in praying for a speedy recovery for Senator @ChuckGrassley. I look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor very soon.”