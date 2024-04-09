Grassley Wants the Credit for Ex-FBI Rat Alexander Smirnov’s Indictment
HUMBLEBRAG
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is again insisting he be afforded the lion’s share of the credit for getting ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov charged with telling tall tales about the alleged corruption of the Biden family, according to a new report in the New York Post. The senior lawmaker from Iowa told an audience at the conservative Heritage Foundation on Tuesday that only his decision to air the unfounded allegations—releasing a document of Smirnov’s conversations with his handler last summer—led the FBI to properly investigate the claims. “Except for my listening to the Department of Justice and FBI whistleblowers, that ‘highly credible’ liar would still be on the FBI payroll, continuing to lie to the FBI, and maybe continuing to get people convicted that shouldn’t be convicted,” Grassley said, according to the Post. This isn’t the first time the 90-year-old has suggested he’s not been given his due credit regarding Smirnov. In February, he boasted of his role in the affair in a Senate floor speech, saying he “embarrassed” federal authorities into acting by releasing the three-year-old document. “My releasing the 1023 got the FBI to do its job that they should have been doing three years before,” he said.