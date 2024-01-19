CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Chuck Grassley Released From Hospital After Infection
Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has confirmed he has been released from hospital after the 90-year-old suffered an infection and required antibiotic infusions earlier this week. In a post on X, Grassley thanked those who sent him well wishes and prayers, adding he was “Happy to be home” while saying “I look fwd to getting back to work.” In a statement to Reuters, his campaign confirmed he would be back on Capitol Hill next week. He the most senior serving member of the U.S. Senate. His office has not provided details of the nature of his infection.