Sen. Chuck Schumer: ‘The World Is Watching’ China’s Reaction to Hong Kong Protests
In response to a Daily Beast article outlining China's efforts to crush the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday tweeted that the “world is watching” China's response to the movement. “The people of Hong Kong expect China to respect their democratic rights & abide by the commitments made,” he wrote. “The Chinese Community [sic] Party must face consequences if security forces move against the protesters in Hong Kong.” The Daily Beast reported that China would likely use pressure campaigns to quell the protest movement that has made international headlines. The measures include possible business pressure in Hong Kong, a potential consolidation of power for Hong Kong's chief executive, and a bounty for information on protesters.