Sen. Cory Booker: ‘I Got a Boo’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a Democratic candidate in the 2020 race, confirmed that he has a girlfriend in a radio-show interview, CNN reports. In a Tuesday interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Booker said that he has been “dating somebody really special” since before he officially declared his presidential campaign. “Oh! So Cory Booker got a boo?” one of the hosts, Charlamagne tha God, asked. “I, I got a boo,” Booker replied. The senator and co-host Angela Yee agreed that Booker’s boo would make a “nice first lady.” Booker has been rumored to be dating actress Rosario Dawson.