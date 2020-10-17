Sen. David Perdue Intentionally Butchers Sen. Kamala Harris’ Name at Trump Bash
‘WHATEVER’
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris’ name while speaking before President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia on Friday night. Emphasizing different syllables, Perdue said, “Kamala, Kamala, kamala-mala-mala—I don’t know—whatever.” The two have worked together in the Senate for nearly four years, presumably allowing him ample time to learn her name. The attack echoes Trump’s continued refusal to pronounce Harris’ name correctly. A spokesman for Perdue tweeted, “Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it.” The Georgia Republican faces a tight re-election race in November, and his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff pounced on the gaffe: “My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris’ name as ‘Kamala-mala-mala-whatever’ at a Trump rally.” In July, Perdue’s campaign published a Facebook ad attacking Ossoff using an image of him with an enlarged nose. Ossoff is Jewish. The Republican’s campaign pulled the ad.