Sen. Perdue, on the Senate Finance Committee, Sold His Home to a Finance Lobbyist
ESTATE OF DENIAL
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) sold his home to a finance industry lobbyist the same year her organization was lobbying Perdue’s Senate committee on a bill, according to ProPublica. Perdue sold the Washington, D.C. townhouse in 2019 to Hillary Sale, a board member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private securities regulation organization. That year, Sale’s group lobbied the Senate Finance Committee—which Perdue sits on—against a bill that would’ve required them to make a fund for investors swindled by brokers, according to ProPublica. Perdue never listed his home publicly, and four out of five local real estate brokers contacted by ProPublica said that the $1.8 million price tag was above market value. “None of this had anything to do with the senator’s official role,” a spokesperson for Perdue said. “The Perdues did not know any of the individuals, and they used the same realtor during the purchase and sale of the property.”