Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sen. Perdue, on the Senate Finance Committee, Sold His Home to a Finance Lobbyist

    ESTATE OF DENIAL

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) sold his home to a finance industry lobbyist the same year her organization was lobbying Perdue’s Senate committee on a bill, according to ProPublica. Perdue sold the Washington, D.C. townhouse in 2019 to Hillary Sale, a board member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private securities regulation organization. That year, Sale’s group lobbied the Senate Finance Committee—which Perdue sits on—against a bill that would’ve required them to make a fund for investors swindled by brokers, according to ProPublica. Perdue never listed his home publicly, and four out of five local real estate brokers contacted by ProPublica said that the $1.8 million price tag was above market value. “None of this had anything to do with the senator’s official role,” a spokesperson for Perdue said. “The Perdues did not know any of the individuals, and they used the same realtor during the purchase and sale of the property.”

    Read it at ProPublica