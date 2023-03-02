Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized for Shingles Infection
GET WELL SOON
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has been hospitalized for shingles in San Francisco, her spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. The California lawmaker was diagnosed with the virus, a non-life-threatening illness that causes a painful rash, in late February, the newspaper reported. She is expected to make a full recovery. It was reported earlier this week that Feinstein, who is the oldest member of the Senate and turns 90 in June, was dealing with an unspecified “health matter” that was keeping her away from Washington, D.C. She has been in California since around the time of her diagnosis and has missed a dozen votes and two committee hearings in that time, her spokesman said. “I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” Feinstein said in a statement through her representative.