Durbin Calls for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
‘INTOLERABLE’
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas under the condition that all hostages are released. CNN’s Poppy Harlow noted that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have only called for a humanitarian pause and asked, “Is a ceasefire needed now?” Durbin responded, “I think it is.” He later said, “Let’s face it, this has gone on for decades. Whatever the rationale from the beginning has now reached an intolerable level. We need to have a resolution in the Middle East that gives some promise for the future.” This makes Durbin the first U.S. senator to back a ceasefire. Many social media users were surprised that he made the declaration before progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).