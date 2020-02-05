Sen. Doug Jones Says He’ll Vote to Convict Trump: ‘Doing Right Is Not a Courageous Act’
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who is facing an extremely difficult re-election bid in a deeply red state, announced on Wednesday that he would be voting to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. “There will be so many who will simply look at what I’m doing today and say it is a profile in courage,” the senator said. “It is not. It is simply a matter of right and wrong. Where doing right is not a courageous act. It is simply following your oath.”
“As this chapter of history draws to a close, one thing is clear to me,” he added. “As I’ve said before, our country deserves better than this. They deserve better from the president. They deserve better from the Congress.”
Jones voting for conviction takes away one of the president’s best hopes for a bipartisan acquittal, with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona the only Democrats remaining who haven’t said how they’re voting.