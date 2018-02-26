Sen. Feinstein Fails to Get State Democrats’ Endorsement

CHEAT SHEET
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) failed to gain the California Democratic Party’s endorsement as she seeks a fifth term in November. A 60 percent vote is required to win an endorsement from the state party, but neither Feinstein nor her more progressive opponent, Kevin de Leon, could secure enough votes at its convention this weekend. This is the first time Feinstein has failed to win the state party’s endorsement since her inaugural campaign in 1994. Despite this, Feinstein’s political strategist Bill Carrick said the campaign was in “good shape.” De Leon, notably, penned California’s sanctuary-state legislation, and has argued that Feinstein has repeatedly failed “young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.”