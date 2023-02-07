Sen. Joe Manchin Doesn’t Strike Down 2024 White House Bid Speculation
TIGHT-LIPPED
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) still hasn’t yet quelled circulating rumors about a third-party bid for the White House, saying on Tuesday that “I don’t like the direction we’re going” and “I don’t know what the next chapter will be, I don’t know [where] the future lies, I really don’t,” according to The Hill. The centrist has expressed frustration at the Dems for not making a deal with GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the debt limit. Voters will be searching for a leader who will unite America, he said but didn’t say if he’d be the next person to try to do so as president. “I’m not saying I have any aspirations,” Manchin said. “I can tell you one thing: I feel, like most Americans, we’ve got to come together. Americans want to be united, they want to be together and right now we’re going further apart.”