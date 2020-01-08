Sen. Manchin: ‘No, I Did Not’ See Justification for Soleimani Killing
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told MSNBC host Hallie Jackson on Wednesday that he did not see any evidence that justified the Trump-ordered missile strike that killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday. Jackson noted that Manchin had read the intelligence notification that was provided to Congress and then asked the senator, “Did you see anything in that notification that gave you confidence, that satisfied you, that President Trump did take the right course of action, that there was an imminent threat and that the Soleimani strike was the right thing to do?” He responded, “No, I did not. What I saw was basically the president’s responsibility to notify us within 24 hours. He did that and gave many reasons for what he did. I wish that was made public. I wish that wasn’t top secret.”
Manchin, who is a member of the Armed Services Committee, was sworn into the Senate in 2010. He also told Jackson, “the more transparent we can be, the more people can understand,” adding, “then we can stop the partisanship that keeps spreading our country apart.”