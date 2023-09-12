John Fetterman Has the Best Reaction to GOP’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is not at all surprised about the circus that is the Republican Party. According to footage shared online on Tuesday, he pretended to be shocked when questioned by a NBC journalist about Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. “Oh my God, really?” Fetterman exclaimed, grabbing his head in his hands. He broke into laughter and said, “Ooo, don’t do it. Please don’t do it! Oh, no!” Fetterman then reposted the journalist’s video on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, and added a ghost emoji. Last week, the senator said that McCarthy and the House Republicans beginning the inquiry process “would just be a big circle jerk on the fringe right.” House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY), House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) are set to head the probe into the Biden family and their business transactions. The investigation, which was launched despite McCarthy not having evidence of wrongdoing by Biden, was criticized by many Senate and House Republicans.