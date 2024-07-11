Fetterman Lashes Out at Nancy Pelosi for Backstabbing Biden

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), a staunch loyalist of President Joe Biden, took shots at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday after she suggested on the MSNBC program Morning Joe that Biden’s position on the ticket was not yet a done deal.

Appearing on CNN later in the day, Fetterman told anchor Erin Burnett, “As far as I know, she’s never run for any office outside of the House, and she’s never run for the president, and she’s certainly never won that.”

“He has already made his decision. Joe Biden has made that decision,” Fetterman added. “He is staying in this race, and he’s going to take this through to the convention and to November, and I’m going to back him on that. If I have any advice for Joe Biden, stay in if that’s what you believe, and I have his back 100 percent.”

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Ian Krager, told the Daily Beast that Pelosi had “no comment” on Fetterman’s statements.

The Pennsylvania Democrat went on the offensive again during an appearance on CNBC on Thursday morning, after Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen asked Fetterman what he thought of “the other senate races.”

“If any part of our party decides to push [Biden] out, then that could become a party that kind of deserves to lose,” Fetterman replied.

So far, just one U.S. senator, Peter Welch, has called for Biden to step down from the 2024 ticket. At least seven House members have also done the same.

The Daily Beast reached out to Fetterman’s office for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.