Sen. John Fetterman Taken to D.C. Hospital After Spell of Lightheadedness
HELD OVERNIGHT
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night after suffering from a spell of lightheadedness at a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said in a statement. Upon feeling ill, Fetterman left the retreat and contacted his staff, who picked him up and drove directly to hospital, the statement said. He is being held at George Washington University Hospital overnight for further testing. Fetterman suffered a stroke and was implanted with a pacemaker last May while campaigning for the seat he now holds—though initial results did not show any evidence that he had suffered a new stroke Wednesday, his office said. “He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” a representative wrote. “We will provide more information when we have it.”