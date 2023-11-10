Sen. John Fetterman Waved Israeli Flag at Protest Group

Read it at The Hill
A veterans group calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is blasting Sen. John Fetterman for waving an Israeli flag at its protesters on Capitol Hill. The Pennsylvania Democrat, who has strongly backed Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, was seen on video walking by the About Face demonstrators as they were being arrested, according to The Hill. In a tweet, the group called Fetterman a “jackass,” and said, “We need leaders who listen to veterans demanding a #CeaseFireNow.”