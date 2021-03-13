Sen. Johnson Says He ‘Wasn’t Concerned’ by Capitol Rioters Since They Weren’t Black Lives Matter Protesters

Read it at Joe Pags Show
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said in an interview aired Friday that he never felt threatened during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because the mob was made up of “people that loved this country” instead of Black Lives Matter protesters. Speaking on the Joe Pags Show on AM radio, Johnson said, “I knew those were people that loved this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned. Had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matters and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.” The attempted insurrection, carried out by a mob that wished to stop the certification of the election results for Joe Biden, left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured and one dead. More than 300 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the violence at the Capitol.