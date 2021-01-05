Hawley’s Furious Tweets About Antifa Attacking His Home Were BS, Cops Say
‘a minor event’
Fresh from fabricating claims of election fraud, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been called out for fabricating details of a protest outside his home in Virginia on Monday night. “Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” he wrote. “Now ‘vigil’ means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.” However, the local police department said no property damage was reported and the group of about 15 protesters left without incident when police arrived. They were cited for writing chalk messages on the street, chanting in violation of local noise limits, and protesting outside a private home, which is illegal in Virginia. “It was a minor event,” a police spokesman said.