Sen. Kelly Loeffler Says She’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape
SAY WHAT?
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has said in all seriousness that she’s never taken issue with anything President Trump has said or done. Speaking to 11Alive News on Wednesday, Loeffler doubled down on the assertion she first made earlier this month. When challenged to stand by that stance in light of the president’s infamous Access Hollywood tape where he could be heard bragging about groping women without their consent, the Republican senator tried out a dumbfounded expression and furrowed her brow: “Look, what I agree with is the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first,” she said. When a reporter interjected to clarify if that meant she was “still not disagreeing” with Trump—even his claim that a man who is famous can “do anything” to women, including “grab ’em by the pussy”—Loeffler said she was “not familiar with that.” She went on to praise Trump for “fighting for America.”