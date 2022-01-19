Sinema Shrugs Off Emily’s List Vow to Pull Endorsement Over Filibuster
SO IT GOES
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) issued a late night statement Tuesday attempting to to brush off a warning delivered publicly by a group that backed her when she was elected 2018. Emily’s List, a prominent political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women, vowed to pull its support for Sinema over her stance against changing Senate rules in order to pass voting rights legislation in a statement issued earlier that day. Sinema response included a jabbing reference to filibuster defenses of abortion rights: “While the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end debate on legislation has been used repeatedly to protect against wild swings in federal policy, including in the area of protecting women’s health care, I said on the Senate floor last week that different people of good faith can have honest disagreements about policy and strategy. Such honest disagreements are normal.”