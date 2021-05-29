Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Won’t Explain Why She No-Showed for the Capitol Riot Commission Vote
PLAYING HOOKY
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) skipped Friday’s Senate vote on whether to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, azcentral.com reports, and she wont’t explain why. Earlier this week, she called for her Republican colleagues to vote in favor of the commission. “We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th,” she said in a statement. Sinema’s spokesperson did not offer a reason for her absence but maintained that “she will be entering into the Congressional record that she would’ve voted ‘yes,’” in support of the commission. The 54-35 vote failed to reach the needed count, killing the possibility a commission on Jan. 6. Ten other senators also did not vote Friday, according to the newspaper.