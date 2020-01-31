Lamar Alexander: ‘Error in Judgment’ Does Not Reach High Bar of ‘Impeachable Conduct’
The morning after he revealed that he would not be voting for additional witnesses and evidence at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial despite feeling Trump’s Ukraine scheme was inappropriate, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) clarified on Friday that he didn’t believe an “error in judgment” was an impeachable offense.
“Impeachable conduct is a very high bar. It’s treason, bribery, it’s high crimes and misdemeanors,” Alexander told reporters. “And to me, an error in judgment, an inappropriate and improper telephone call or action doesn’t add up to treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“I wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to hear more evidence,” the Republican senator continued. “I didn’t need any more evidence because I thought it was proof the president did what he was charged with doing but it didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”