CHEAT SHEET
COLD
Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Care’ if Migrants Stay in Detention Centers ‘for 400 Days’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that, after seeing footage of the worsening conditions at a migrant detention camp, he doesn’t care if the people being held remain there indefinitely. “What I saw was a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go,” Graham told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network. “I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go, that I saw. It would be dangerous.” Graham was referring to now-viral footage showing Vice President Mike Pence surveying overcrowded pens holding migrants.
President Trump on Sunday declared that the facilities are running as they should be, tweeting: “Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are. Great reviews!” In his statement, Graham also appeared to contradict the president, pointing out that the facility is working above its intended capacity. “I saw a system completely overwhelmed for no good reason,” Graham said. “What did I see? A system about to break.”