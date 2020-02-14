Sen. Lindsey Graham Requests Interviews With Bruce Ohr, Other DOJ Employees in Carter Page FISA Probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has requested to interview Justice Department employees as part of the committee’s investigation into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant applications and renewals against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. In a Friday letter, Graham requested “transcribed interviews” with Bruce Ohr—a DOJ attorney whose wife worked for the firm Fusion GPS, which was involved in the Trump dossier—along with a number of unnamed employees. The senator also said the committee would be “directly contacting former Department officials to schedule transcribed interviews.”
This comes after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found “at least 17 significant errors or omissions” in the FISA warrant applications to surveil Page. Despite the errors Horowitz uncovered, he concluded that no political bias was behind the investigation itself. Despite this, Graham reportedly called the FISA surveillance effort an “abuse of power of the Department of Justice [and] the FBI” and proclaimed the committee would be the “oversight of the FISA warrant system that failed.”