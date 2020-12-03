Sen. Lindsey Graham Pleads for Donations on Fox News but Promises to ‘Send It All Down to Georgia’
USED CAR SALESMAN
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) solicited donations on Fox News for the umpteenth time Wednesday, telling viewers that he would “send it all down to Georgia.” Runoff elections in January for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) seats will decide which party steers the legislative body. “If you want to give money to Georgia, you can go on the internet and look up their websites or give money to LindseyGraham.com, and I’ll send it all down to Georgia,” Graham said. Later, he flogged his site again: “You want to make sure that crazy people...never get a job, make sure we win in Georgia. A lot is at stake: LindseyGraham.com.” The South Carolina Republican has hawked his campaign donation website ad nauseam on Fox as he faced re-election, so much so that primetime host Laura Ingraham told him to stop acting “like a used car salesman” last month. How a donor would specify if they wished for Graham to redirect their gifts is unclear.