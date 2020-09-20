Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says She Won’t Support Pre-Election Vote to Replace RBG
TWO’S A PARTY
Sen. Lisa Murkowski made it official on Sunday: She will not support a vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court before Election Day. The Alaska Republican—who had said as much on Friday, before Ginsburg’s death—now joins Susan Collins (R-ME) in breaking ranks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who wants to push through a nominee before the election. “For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election,” Murkowski said. “Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed.” Murkowski says her stance is in line with the decision not to vote on the Democrats’ nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia months before the 2016 election. “We are now even closer to the 2020 election–just two months out–and I believe the same standard will apply,” Murkowski said.