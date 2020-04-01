Sen. Loeffler Invested in Firm That Makes Protective Medical Garments, Says Report
Sen. Kelly Loeffler has disclosed even more stock sales that show millions of dollars in shares were sold on her behalf while Congress was dealing with the impact of the coronavirus. Last month, The Daily Beast revealed Loeffler and her husband sold off seven figures’ worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after a private, all-senators meeting on the novel coronavirus on Jan. 24. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has now obtained filings from mid-February through mid-March. They reportedly show the couple sold shares in retail stores and invested in a company that makes protective garments that are being used to fight the spread of COVID-19. The biggest transactions reportedly involve $18.7 million in sales of Intercontinental Exchange stock in three separate deals. The new figures will fuel allegations that the Georgia Republican used insider knowledge about the pandemic to dump holdings. Loeffler has said she did nothing wrong, adding that neither she or her husband have control over the day-to-day decisions to buy or sell stocks.